UDR (UDR) Set to Announce Earnings on Tuesday

UDR (NYSE:UDR) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, October 26th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.51 per share for the quarter. UDR has set its Q3 2021 guidance at $0.440-$0.460 EPS and its FY 2021 guidance at $1.790-$1.830 EPS.Parties that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

UDR (NYSE:UDR) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.45). UDR had a net margin of 1.31% and a return on equity of 1.40%. On average, analysts expect UDR to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NYSE:UDR opened at $54.39 on Tuesday. UDR has a 52 week low of $29.34 and a 52 week high of $56.31. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $53.55 and a 200 day moving average of $50.49. The company has a quick ratio of 4.03, a current ratio of 4.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,088.02, a PEG ratio of 5.90 and a beta of 0.75.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 1st. Investors of record on Monday, October 11th will be given a dividend of $0.3625 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 7th. This represents a $1.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.67%. UDR’s payout ratio is 71.08%.

A number of research firms recently commented on UDR. Truist increased their target price on shares of UDR from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of UDR from $49.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. BTIG Research raised shares of UDR from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, September 13th. Barclays began coverage on shares of UDR in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $60.00 price target for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of UDR from $50.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.76.

In other UDR news, Director Clinton D. Mcdonnough sold 5,000 shares of UDR stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.54, for a total transaction of $277,700.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Thomas W. Toomey sold 30,000 shares of UDR stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.45, for a total transaction of $1,633,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 160,000 shares of company stock worth $8,819,950. Insiders own 2.69% of the company’s stock.

About UDR

UDR, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which owns, operates, acquires, renovates, develops, redevelops, disposes of, and manages multifamily apartment communities. It engages in the multi-family real estate investment trust business. It operates through the Same-Store Communities and Non-Mature Communities/Other segments.

