Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER) Receives $68.03 Average PT from Brokerages

Shares of Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the thirty-five ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and twenty-six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $68.03.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on UBER shares. Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Uber Technologies from $76.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Uber Technologies in a report on Thursday, August 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $75.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Uber Technologies in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Gordon Haskett initiated coverage on shares of Uber Technologies in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $65.00 price target on the stock. Finally, JMP Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $77.00 price target on shares of Uber Technologies in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System lifted its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies by 15.0% during the second quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 121,463 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $6,170,000 after purchasing an additional 15,863 shares during the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Uber Technologies by 104.9% during the first quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 345,761 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $18,848,000 after purchasing an additional 176,980 shares during the period. One01 Capital LP bought a new position in Uber Technologies during the first quarter worth about $26,045,000. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. bought a new stake in Uber Technologies during the first quarter worth about $2,719,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in Uber Technologies by 14.5% during the second quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 677,070 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $33,925,000 after buying an additional 85,588 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.73% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE UBER traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $47.10. The stock had a trading volume of 943,130 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,998,865. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. Uber Technologies has a 1-year low of $32.90 and a 1-year high of $64.05. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $42.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $47.84. The company has a market capitalization of $88.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -73.55 and a beta of 1.54.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The ride-sharing company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.53) by $1.11. Uber Technologies had a negative return on equity of 15.64% and a negative net margin of 7.78%. The business had revenue of $3.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.76 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($1.02) EPS. Uber Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 75.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Uber Technologies will post -0.2 EPS for the current year.

Uber Technologies Company Profile

Uber Technologies, Inc operates as a technology platform for people and things mobility. The firm offers multi-modal people transportation, restaurant food delivery, and connecting freight carriers and shippers. It operates through the following segments: Rides, Eats, Freight, Other Bets and ATG and Other Technology Programs.

