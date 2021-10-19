Trilogy Metals (NYSEAMERICAN:TMQ) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Strong Sell

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Trilogy Metals (NYSEAMERICAN:TMQ) from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research report report published on Saturday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Trilogy Metals Inc. is a metal exploration company. It primarily explores for copper, zinc, lead, gold, silver and carbonate. The company’s project primarily consists of Ambler mining district located in northwestern Alaska. Trilogy Metals Inc., formerly known as NovaCopper Inc., is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada. “

Trilogy Metals stock opened at $2.30 on Friday. Trilogy Metals has a fifty-two week low of $1.43 and a fifty-two week high of $3.06. The company has a market capitalization of $332.24 million, a P/E ratio of -28.75 and a beta of 1.50.

Trilogy Metals (NYSEAMERICAN:TMQ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 5th. The mining company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.02). Equities analysts expect that Trilogy Metals will post -0.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Elaine Sanders sold 125,000 shares of Trilogy Metals stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.08, for a total value of $260,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director William Beckwith Hayden sold 25,426 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.73, for a total transaction of $43,986.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 155,426 shares of company stock worth $314,137. Company insiders own 7.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. tru Independence LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Trilogy Metals in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of Trilogy Metals during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Essex Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Trilogy Metals during the 2nd quarter valued at $72,000. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Trilogy Metals by 65.1% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 58,406 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $125,000 after buying an additional 23,033 shares during the period. Finally, Well Done LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Trilogy Metals in the 2nd quarter valued at $126,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 24.08% of the company’s stock.

About Trilogy Metals

Trilogy Metals, Inc engages in the development and exploration of mineral properties. The firm holds interests in the Upper Kobuk mineral projects that include the Arctic, a copper-zinc-lead-gold-silver and Bornite, a carbonate-hosted copper projects, which is located in the Ambler mining district in Northwest Alaska.

