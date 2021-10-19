Tricon Residential (TSE:TCN) Now Covered by Analysts at National Bankshares

National Bankshares started coverage on shares of Tricon Residential (TSE:TCN) in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, TipRanks reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a C$18.00 target price on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on TCN. CIBC lifted their target price on shares of Tricon Residential from C$17.00 to C$18.50 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Tricon Residential from C$18.00 to C$19.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Canaccord Genuity restated a buy rating and issued a C$15.75 price objective (up from C$14.25) on shares of Tricon Residential in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on shares of Tricon Residential from C$15.25 to C$17.50 in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Finally, TD Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Tricon Residential from C$18.00 to C$19.50 and gave the stock a na rating in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Tricon Residential has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$17.72.

TSE TCN opened at C$17.32 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 185.34. The stock has a market capitalization of C$4.72 billion and a PE ratio of 10.78. The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$16.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$14.59. Tricon Residential has a 12-month low of C$10.70 and a 12-month high of C$17.60.

Tricon Residential (TSE:TCN) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported C$0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.14 by C$0.75. The business had revenue of C$130.14 million during the quarter. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Tricon Residential will post 1.23 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 15th were issued a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 28th. Tricon Residential’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.63%.

Tricon Residential Company Profile

Founded in 1988, Tricon is a rental housing company focused on serving the middle-market demographic. Tricon owns and operates approximately 31,000 single-family rental homes and multi-family rental units in 21 markets across the United States and Canada, managed with an integrated technology-enabled operating platform.

