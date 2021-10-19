Tribune Resources Limited (ASX:TBR) Plans $0.20 Interim Dividend

Tribune Resources Limited (ASX:TBR) declared a interim dividend on Tuesday, October 19th, MarketIndexAU reports. Investors of record on Thursday, November 4th will be paid a dividend of 0.20 per share on Thursday, November 4th. This represents a yield of 3.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 21st.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 8.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09.

Get Tribune Resources alerts:

Tribune Resources Company Profile

Tribune Resources Limited, together with its subsidiaries, explores for and develops mineral properties in Australia. The company explores for gold and silver deposits. It holds 36.75% interest in the East Kundana joint venture and 24.5% interest in the West Kundana joint venture located in Western Australia; 50% interest in the Seven Mile Hill project situated in Western Australia; 100% interest in the Japa concession located in Ghana, West Africa; and 40% interest in Diwalwal Gold Project situated in Mindanao, Philippines.

See Also: Operating Income

Receive News & Ratings for Tribune Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tribune Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.