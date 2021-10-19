Tribune Resources Limited (ASX:TBR) Plans $0.20 Interim Dividend

Tribune Resources Limited (ASX:TBR) declared a interim dividend on Tuesday, October 19th, MarketIndexAU reports. Investors of record on Thursday, November 4th will be paid a dividend of 0.20 per share on Thursday, November 4th. This represents a yield of 3.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 21st.
The company has a quick ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 8.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09.
Tribune Resources Company Profile
See Also: Operating Income
Receive News & Ratings for Tribune Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tribune Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.