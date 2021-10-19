Travel + Leisure Co. (NYSE:TNL) Shares Sold by Neuberger Berman Group LLC

Neuberger Berman Group LLC reduced its position in shares of Travel + Leisure Co. (NYSE:TNL) by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 335,339 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,613 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC owned 0.39% of Travel + Leisure worth $19,936,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new stake in Travel + Leisure during the first quarter worth about $26,000. FMR LLC increased its position in Travel + Leisure by 383.9% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 692 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 549 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in Travel + Leisure during the second quarter worth about $51,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Travel + Leisure during the first quarter valued at about $60,000. Finally, First National Bank of South Miami increased its position in shares of Travel + Leisure by 113.2% during the second quarter. First National Bank of South Miami now owns 1,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 576 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.32% of the company’s stock.

Get Travel + Leisure alerts:

TNL has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Travel + Leisure from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $74.00 to $61.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of Travel + Leisure from $81.00 to $78.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Travel + Leisure from $78.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Travel + Leisure from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Travel + Leisure currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $71.00.

Shares of TNL stock opened at $53.32 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.32 and a beta of 1.93. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $54.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $58.62. Travel + Leisure Co. has a fifty-two week low of $31.13 and a fifty-two week high of $68.26.

Travel + Leisure (NYSE:TNL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $797.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $719.04 million. Travel + Leisure had a net margin of 5.33% and a negative return on equity of 21.79%. Equities analysts forecast that Travel + Leisure Co. will post 3.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th were paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.25%. Travel + Leisure’s dividend payout ratio is currently -127.66%.

In other news, insider Michael Dean Brown purchased 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 30th. The stock was bought at an average price of $52.10 per share, for a total transaction of $52,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director George Herrera sold 660 shares of Travel + Leisure stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.70, for a total transaction of $36,762.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.93% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Travel + Leisure

Travel + Leisure Co is a membership and leisure travel company, with a portfolio of nearly 20 resort, travel club, and lifestyle travel brands. The company provides outstanding vacation experiences and travel inspiration to millions of owners, members, and subscribers every year through its products and services: Wyndham Destinations, the vacation ownership company with 230 vacation club resort locations across the globe; Panorama, the membership travel business that includes the vacation exchange company, industry travel technology, and subscription travel brands; and Travel + Leisure Group, featuring online and print travel content, online booking platforms and travel clubs, and branded consumer products.

Featured Story: Momentum Indicators

Receive News & Ratings for Travel + Leisure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Travel + Leisure and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.