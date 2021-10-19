Travala.com (AVA) Market Cap Tops $155.42 Million

Travala.com (CURRENCY:AVA) traded 2.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on October 19th. Travala.com has a market capitalization of $155.42 million and $16.27 million worth of Travala.com was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Travala.com has traded 7.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Travala.com coin can now be purchased for $3.00 or 0.00004663 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001557 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00001680 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40.77 or 0.00063475 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $43.36 or 0.00067506 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $62.63 or 0.00097505 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $64,085.78 or 0.99767511 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3,789.68 or 0.05899694 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded down 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.28 or 0.00020673 BTC.

About Travala.com

Travala.com’s genesis date was August 4th, 2017. Travala.com’s total supply is 61,011,389 coins and its circulating supply is 51,890,487 coins. The Reddit community for Travala.com is /r/Travala and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Travala.com’s official Twitter account is @Avalonplatform . Travala.com’s official website is www.travala.com . The official message board for Travala.com is medium.com/@travala

According to CryptoCompare, “Travala.com (AVA) is a travel booking platform based on the NEO blockchain. The platform itself operates both a centralized front-end allowing suppliers to edit their listings, whilst operating a decentralized backend incorporating the NEO blockchain governing the AVA engine. Thus, building a trusted, transparent and secure travel booking platform reducing the costs associated with the travel industry. Travala.com was designed to be a real-world use platform and by utilizing the NEO blockchain it allows us to position ourselves above potential competition operating within the crypto space. NEO operating at 1,000 transactions per second with the aim to be running at 100,000 TPS by 2020 [as mentioned in NEO Devcon]. “

