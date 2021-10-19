Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT) Short Interest Update

Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT) saw a significant decrease in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,650,000 shares, a decrease of 26.3% from the September 15th total of 2,240,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,100,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.5 days. Currently, 0.7% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Trane Technologies stock traded down $0.09 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $175.57. The company had a trading volume of 937,097 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,118,656. The stock has a market cap of $41.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.82, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.92. Trane Technologies has a 1 year low of $123.08 and a 1 year high of $207.06. The business has a fifty day moving average of $186.57 and a 200 day moving average of $184.47. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

Get Trane Technologies alerts:

Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $1.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $3.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.74 billion. Trane Technologies had a return on equity of 21.64% and a net margin of 9.95%. The company’s revenue was up 23.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.27 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Trane Technologies will post 6.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 3rd will be issued a $0.59 dividend. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 2nd. Trane Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 52.91%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Trane Technologies from $196.00 to $214.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Trane Technologies in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $163.00 target price on the stock. Argus upped their target price on shares of Trane Technologies from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Trane Technologies from $184.00 to $203.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Trane Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $160.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, August 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $184.50.

In other Trane Technologies news, insider Michael W. Lamach sold 126,724 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $197.45, for a total transaction of $25,021,653.80. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 257,340 shares in the company, valued at $50,811,783. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Raymond D. Pittard sold 4,256 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.06, for a total transaction of $851,455.36. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 82,954 shares in the company, valued at $16,595,777.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TT. Trustcore Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Trane Technologies during the second quarter worth $27,000. West Branch Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Trane Technologies during the second quarter worth $28,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its holdings in shares of Trane Technologies by 265.3% during the first quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 179 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Trane Technologies during the second quarter worth $31,000. Finally, American National Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Trane Technologies during the third quarter worth $35,000. 80.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Trane Technologies Company Profile

Trane Technologies Plc engages in the provision of products, services, and solutions to enhance the quality, energy, and comfort of air in homes and buildings, transport and protect food and perishables and increase industrial productivity and efficiency. It operates through the following segments: Americas, EMEA, and Asia Pacific.

Featured Story: History of the Euro STOXX 50 Index



Receive News & Ratings for Trane Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trane Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.