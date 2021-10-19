Traders Buy Large Volume of Put Options on Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF (NASDAQ:QQQJ)

Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF (NASDAQ:QQQJ) saw some unusual options trading on Monday. Stock traders purchased 8,550 put options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 861% compared to the typical volume of 890 put options.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in QQQJ. Cerity Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF by 9.9% in the first quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 7,889 shares of the company’s stock valued at $251,000 after acquiring an additional 712 shares during the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF by 114.5% in the 1st quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 54,534 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,738,000 after purchasing an additional 29,109 shares in the last quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF in the 1st quarter worth $643,000. RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new stake in Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $392,000. Finally, Smith Moore & CO. raised its position in Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF by 14.9% in the 1st quarter. Smith Moore & CO. now owns 10,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $320,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF stock opened at $34.36 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $33.99 and a 200-day moving average of $33.42. Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF has a 1 year low of $24.67 and a 1 year high of $35.38.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 21st were paid a $0.024 dividend. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 20th.

