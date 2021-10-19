Traders Buy High Volume of FuelCell Energy Call Options (NASDAQ:FCEL)

FuelCell Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCEL) was the target of unusually large options trading activity on Monday. Stock traders acquired 261,104 call options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 322% compared to the typical daily volume of 61,814 call options.

Shares of FCEL opened at $8.74 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 3.32 and a current ratio of 4.37. FuelCell Energy has a twelve month low of $1.98 and a twelve month high of $29.44. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $6.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.05. The firm has a market cap of $3.20 billion, a P/E ratio of -24.28 and a beta of 4.98.

FuelCell Energy (NASDAQ:FCEL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, September 13th. The energy company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.01. FuelCell Energy had a negative net margin of 153.45% and a negative return on equity of 30.58%. The firm had revenue of $26.82 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.63 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.07) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 43.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that FuelCell Energy will post -0.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on FCEL shares. B. Riley reduced their price objective on shares of FuelCell Energy from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of FuelCell Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.40.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. State of Wisconsin Investment Board acquired a new stake in shares of FuelCell Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $4,643,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of FuelCell Energy by 34.0% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 31,928,342 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $284,161,000 after purchasing an additional 8,092,845 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of FuelCell Energy by 62.0% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 960,686 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $13,843,000 after purchasing an additional 367,543 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc acquired a new stake in shares of FuelCell Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $167,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in shares of FuelCell Energy by 18,595.6% in the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 260,617 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $3,755,000 after purchasing an additional 259,223 shares during the last quarter. 40.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FuelCell Energy Company Profile

FuelCell Energy, Inc develops environmentally responsible distributed baseload power solutions through proprietary molten-carbonate fuel cell technology. It develops turn-key distributed power generation solutions and provides comprehensive services for the life of the power plant. The firm’s fuel cell solution is an alternative to traditional combustion-based power generation and is complementary to an energy mix consisting of intermittent sources of energy, such as solar and wind turbines.

