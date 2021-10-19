Tractor Supply (TSCO) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, October 21st. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.64 per share for the quarter. Parties that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 18th. The specialty retailer reported $3.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.94 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $3.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.48 billion. Tractor Supply had a return on equity of 49.01% and a net margin of 7.39%. The company’s revenue was up 13.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.90 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Tractor Supply to post $8 EPS for the current fiscal year and $8 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of TSCO stock opened at $204.50 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $199.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $189.33. The company has a market cap of $23.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.23, a PEG ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 1.03. Tractor Supply has a 12 month low of $127.78 and a 12 month high of $213.68.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 8th. Investors of record on Monday, August 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 20th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.02%. Tractor Supply’s payout ratio is currently 30.28%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their target price on shares of Tractor Supply from $205.00 to $213.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Benchmark started coverage on shares of Tractor Supply in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $219.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Tractor Supply from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Northcoast Research raised shares of Tractor Supply from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $220.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Tractor Supply from $215.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $202.65.

In related news, CMO Jonathan S. Estep sold 3,786 shares of Tractor Supply stock in a transaction on Friday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.00, for a total transaction of $749,628.00. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 9,455 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,872,090. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP John P. Ordus sold 19,429 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.00, for a total transaction of $3,982,945.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 26,742 shares of company stock worth $5,456,913. 0.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Tractor Supply stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 39,455 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $5,655,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.68% of the company’s stock.

Tractor Supply Company Profile

Tractor Supply Co engages in the retail sale of farm and ranch products. It operates retail farm & ranch stores and focuses on supplying the lifestyle needs of recreational farmers and ranchers, as well as tradesmen and small businesses. The firm operates the retail stores under the names: Tractor Supply Company, Del’s Feed & Farm Supply, and Petsense.

