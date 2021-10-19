TPI Composites (NASDAQ:TPIC) Price Target Lowered to $42.00 at Cowen

TPI Composites (NASDAQ:TPIC) had its price objective decreased by Cowen from $47.00 to $42.00 in a research note released on Monday morning, The Fly reports. Cowen currently has an outperform rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on TPIC. Zacks Investment Research raised TPI Composites from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. Raymond James reduced their price objective on TPI Composites from $50.00 to $44.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on TPI Composites from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of TPI Composites in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on TPI Composites in a report on Monday, August 30th. They set an underperform rating and a $22.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $53.87.

TPIC opened at $33.97 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $36.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $43.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 242.66 and a beta of 1.58. TPI Composites has a 12 month low of $30.45 and a 12 month high of $81.36.

TPI Composites (NASDAQ:TPIC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The industrial products company reported ($1.08) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.76) by ($0.32). The business had revenue of $458.84 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $458.79 million. TPI Composites had a net margin of 0.33% and a return on equity of 2.42%. Research analysts anticipate that TPI Composites will post -1.67 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of TPI Composites by 123.7% in the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 28,338 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,372,000 after purchasing an additional 15,672 shares during the period. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of TPI Composites in the second quarter valued at $256,000. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of TPI Composites by 22.5% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,177,091 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $66,424,000 after purchasing an additional 215,940 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of TPI Composites by 145.1% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 29,374 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,658,000 after purchasing an additional 17,389 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of TPI Composites by 27.2% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 271,995 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $15,349,000 after purchasing an additional 58,195 shares during the period. 84.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About TPI Composites

TPI Composites, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the manufacture of composite wind blades for the wind energy market. It operates through the following segments: United States (US); Asia; Mexico; and Europe, the Middle East, and Africa (EMEA). The US segment includes the production of wind blades in Newton, Iowa plant; and manufacturing of precision molding and assembly systems used for the manufacture of wind blades in Warren, Rhode Island facility, and composite solutions for the transportation industry.

