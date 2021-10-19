Torrid (NYSE:CURV) Reaches New 12-Month Low on Analyst Downgrade

Torrid Holdings Inc. (NYSE:CURV) shares reached a new 52-week low on Monday after The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on the stock from $26.00 to $23.00. The Goldman Sachs Group currently has a neutral rating on the stock. Torrid traded as low as $13.19 and last traded at $13.48, with a volume of 14 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $13.70.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Torrid in a research note on Monday, July 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. William Blair began coverage on shares of Torrid in a research note on Monday, July 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $22.48 price objective for the company. Cowen began coverage on shares of Torrid in a research note on Monday, July 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. Telsey Advisory Group assumed coverage on shares of Torrid in a research note on Monday, July 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $28.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Torrid from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.94.

Get Torrid alerts:

The company has a 50-day moving average of $21.03.

Torrid (NYSE:CURV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 7th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.24. On average, research analysts anticipate that Torrid Holdings Inc. will post 1.13 EPS for the current year.

Torrid Company Profile (NYSE:CURV)

Torrid Holdings Inc focuses on operating as a holding company for Torrid Parent Inc that operates in women's plus-size apparel and intimates market in North America. The company designs, develops, and merchandises its products under the Torrid and Torrid Curve brand names. It is involved in the sale of tops, bottoms, dresses, intimates, sleep wear, swim wear, and outerwear products; and non-apparel products comprising accessories, footwear, and beauty products.

Featured Story: High-Yield Dividend Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Torrid Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Torrid and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.