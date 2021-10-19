Toroso Investments LLC Takes Position in Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC)

Toroso Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 2,068 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $262,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of GPC. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Genuine Parts by 22.0% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,191,810 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,794,838,000 after purchasing an additional 2,561,204 shares in the last quarter. Candlestick Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Genuine Parts during the 1st quarter worth approximately $52,814,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in Genuine Parts during the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,512,000. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its position in Genuine Parts by 61.3% during the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 540,691 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $62,498,000 after purchasing an additional 205,442 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rinet Co LLC acquired a new stake in Genuine Parts during the 1st quarter worth approximately $15,417,000. 76.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director John R. Holder acquired 2,000 shares of Genuine Parts stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $124.93 per share, for a total transaction of $249,860.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 17,482 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,184,026.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

NYSE GPC opened at $126.78 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $18.16 billion, a PE ratio of 22.60, a P/E/G ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.11. Genuine Parts has a fifty-two week low of $88.99 and a fifty-two week high of $135.93. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $123.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $125.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The specialty retailer reported $1.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $4.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.34 billion. Genuine Parts had a return on equity of 28.92% and a net margin of 4.55%. Genuine Parts’s quarterly revenue was up 25.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.32 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Genuine Parts will post 6.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.815 per share. This represents a $3.26 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 2nd. Genuine Parts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 61.86%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Genuine Parts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Genuine Parts presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $129.17.

About Genuine Parts

Genuine Parts Co engages in the distribution of automotive and industrial replacement parts. It operates through the following segments: Automotive Parts Group and Industrial Parts Group. The Automotive Parts Group segment distributes replacement parts, other than body parts for substantially all makes and models of automobiles, trucks, and other vehicles.

