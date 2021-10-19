Toroso Investments LLC Grows Stake in Sundial Growers Inc. (NASDAQ:SNDL)

Toroso Investments LLC raised its stake in Sundial Growers Inc. (NASDAQ:SNDL) by 34.9% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 293,444 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 75,983 shares during the period. Toroso Investments LLC’s holdings in Sundial Growers were worth $278,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. IHT Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sundial Growers during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Sundial Growers during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Condor Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Sundial Growers during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sundial Growers during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, HighPoint Advisor Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Sundial Growers by 131.9% during the 2nd quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC now owns 38,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 21,636 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 9.23% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on SNDL shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sundial Growers from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. ATB Capital raised shares of Sundial Growers from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, Atb Cap Markets raised shares of Sundial Growers from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $0.80.

Sundial Growers stock opened at $0.65 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.08 billion, a PE ratio of -1.12 and a beta of 6.18. Sundial Growers Inc. has a 1-year low of $0.14 and a 1-year high of $3.96.

Sundial Growers (NASDAQ:SNDL) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $7.45 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.00 million. Sundial Growers had a negative net margin of 707.37% and a negative return on equity of 23.14%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Sundial Growers Inc. will post -0.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Sundial Growers Company Profile

Sundial Growers, Inc engages in the production and distribution of flower, pre-rolls and vapes. The firm offers licensed producer, ACMPR, cannabis, medical cannabis, health and wellness, and cannabis extracts. The company was founded by Stanley J. Swiatek and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

