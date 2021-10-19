Toroso Investments LLC Acquires Shares of 3,438 Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN)

Toroso Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 3,438 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $254,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. lifted its holdings in Tyson Foods by 261.7% during the second quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 434 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 314 shares in the last quarter. AGF Investments LLC purchased a new position in Tyson Foods during the second quarter valued at $35,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Tyson Foods during the second quarter valued at $43,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its holdings in Tyson Foods by 43.3% during the second quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Tyson Foods by 183.6% during the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 415 shares in the last quarter. 65.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Tyson Foods alerts:

In related news, Director Robert C. Thurber sold 10,696 shares of Tyson Foods stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.82, for a total value of $843,058.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Gaurdie E. Jr. Banister sold 20,095 shares of Tyson Foods stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.28, for a total transaction of $1,653,416.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.82% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Tyson Foods stock opened at $79.43 on Tuesday. Tyson Foods, Inc. has a 12-month low of $55.82 and a 12-month high of $82.44. The stock has a market cap of $28.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.16, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $78.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $76.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $2.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.93. Tyson Foods had a net margin of 5.22% and a return on equity of 18.28%. The firm had revenue of $12.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.52 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.40 earnings per share. Tyson Foods’s revenue was up 22.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Tyson Foods, Inc. will post 7.65 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be given a dividend of $0.445 per share. This represents a $1.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.24%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 30th. Tyson Foods’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.56%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $79.00 price target on shares of Tyson Foods in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Tyson Foods from $84.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Tyson Foods in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Tyson Foods has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $84.29.

About Tyson Foods

Tyson Foods, Inc engages in the production of processed food. It operates through the following segments: Chicken, Beef, Pork and Prepared Foods. The Chicken segment involves in domestic operations related to raising and processing live chickens into fresh, frozen and value-added chicken products, as well as sales from allied products.

Read More: How are institutional investors different from individual investors?



Receive News & Ratings for Tyson Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tyson Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.