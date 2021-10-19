Toronto Dominion Bank Sells 254 Shares of CIT Group Inc. (NYSE:CIT)

Toronto Dominion Bank reduced its holdings in shares of CIT Group Inc. (NYSE:CIT) by 12.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,838 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 254 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank’s holdings in CIT Group were worth $95,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CIT. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of CIT Group by 28.3% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 275,604 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $13,221,000 after purchasing an additional 60,845 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of CIT Group by 81.6% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 48,319 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,488,000 after purchasing an additional 21,706 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of CIT Group by 8.9% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,613,442 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $83,108,000 after purchasing an additional 131,948 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in shares of CIT Group by 11.7% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,670,465 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $86,046,000 after purchasing an additional 174,809 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. grew its holdings in shares of CIT Group by 2.9% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 15,199 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $783,000 after purchasing an additional 426 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CIT Group stock opened at $52.55 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.79 and a beta of 1.57. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $52.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $51.92. CIT Group Inc. has a 12 month low of $24.98 and a 12 month high of $56.62.

CIT Group (NYSE:CIT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The financial services provider reported $2.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.85. The firm had revenue of $478.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $449.00 million. CIT Group had a return on equity of 13.49% and a net margin of 20.29%. CIT Group’s quarterly revenue was up 16.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.62) EPS. Analysts predict that CIT Group Inc. will post 6.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 29th will be given a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.66%. CIT Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently -200.00%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of CIT Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $57.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, October 4th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.81.

CIT Group, Inc is a financial holding company, which provides financing, leasing and advisory services. It operates through the following business segments: Commercial Banking, Consumer Banking and Corporate. The Commercial Banking segment consists of four divisions, commercial finance, rail, and real estate finance and business capital.

