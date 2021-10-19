Toronto Dominion Bank Reduces Position in Essent Group Ltd. (NYSE:ESNT)

Toronto Dominion Bank lessened its position in shares of Essent Group Ltd. (NYSE:ESNT) by 15.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,042 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 376 shares during the quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank’s holdings in Essent Group were worth $92,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its stake in Essent Group by 14.7% during the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 2,087 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $99,000 after buying an additional 267 shares during the last quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Essent Group by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 38,291 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,818,000 after acquiring an additional 287 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Essent Group by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 45,160 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,145,000 after acquiring an additional 315 shares during the period. Cim LLC lifted its position in Essent Group by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Cim LLC now owns 25,699 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,231,000 after acquiring an additional 361 shares during the period. Finally, Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC lifted its position in Essent Group by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC now owns 44,110 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,983,000 after acquiring an additional 436 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.28% of the company’s stock.

ESNT opened at $48.77 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $46.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $46.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.08, a P/E/G ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.33. Essent Group Ltd. has a 12 month low of $38.02 and a 12 month high of $54.22.

Essent Group (NYSE:ESNT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 6th. The financial services provider reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $243.26 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $239.39 million. Essent Group had a return on equity of 13.93% and a net margin of 55.56%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.15 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Essent Group Ltd. will post 5.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 1st were issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 31st. This is a boost from Essent Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.48%. Essent Group’s payout ratio is currently 18.56%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on ESNT. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Essent Group from $52.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Barclays increased their price objective on Essent Group from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Essent Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $56.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $58.00.

In other Essent Group news, CFO Lawrence E. Mcalee, Jr. sold 5,595 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.38, for a total transaction of $265,091.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 185,977 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,811,590.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO David B. Weinstock sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.50, for a total value of $95,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 23,811 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,131,022.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Essent Group Profile

Essent Group Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services. It offers mortgage insurance, reinsurance, and risk management products. The company was founded by Mark A. Casale on July 1, 2008 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda.

