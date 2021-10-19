Toronto Dominion Bank Purchases 203 Shares of UMB Financial Co. (NASDAQ:UMBF)

Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its position in shares of UMB Financial Co. (NASDAQ:UMBF) by 40.8% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 701 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 203 shares during the quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank’s holdings in UMB Financial were worth $65,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in UMB Financial by 1.9% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,551,462 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $423,560,000 after acquiring an additional 84,697 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in UMB Financial by 7.0% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,487,716 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $138,447,000 after acquiring an additional 97,400 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in UMB Financial by 15.9% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 886,277 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $81,829,000 after acquiring an additional 121,631 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in UMB Financial by 1.8% during the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 871,511 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $81,103,000 after acquiring an additional 15,075 shares during the period. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. increased its stake in UMB Financial by 8.6% during the first quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 842,595 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $77,797,000 after acquiring an additional 66,456 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.83% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on UMBF. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on UMB Financial from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded UMB Financial from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $99.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, June 29th.

In other UMB Financial news, CEO J Mariner Kemper sold 2,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.01, for a total transaction of $200,222.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, Director Alexander C. Kemper sold 2,630 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.94, for a total transaction of $252,322.20. Following the sale, the director now owns 10,459 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,003,436.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 9,230 shares of company stock worth $877,738 over the last three months. 10.16% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ UMBF opened at $99.42 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $93.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $93.68. The company has a market capitalization of $4.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.75 and a beta of 1.08. UMB Financial Co. has a 1-year low of $55.22 and a 1-year high of $102.39.

UMB Financial (NASDAQ:UMBF) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The bank reported $1.80 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.75 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $332.66 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $311.78 million. UMB Financial had a return on equity of 13.90% and a net margin of 29.15%. UMB Financial’s revenue was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.33 EPS. On average, analysts predict that UMB Financial Co. will post 7.29 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 10th were issued a $0.37 dividend. This is an increase from UMB Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 9th. UMB Financial’s payout ratio is presently 24.18%.

UMB Financial Company Profile

UMB Financial Corp. operates as a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of bank and asset services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Banking, Institutional Banking, and Personal Banking. The Commercial Banking segment serves the commercial lending and leasing, capital markets, and treasury management needs of the company’s mid-market businesses and governmental entities by offering various products and services.

