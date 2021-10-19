Toronto Dominion Bank Invests $32,000 in Lordstown Motors Corp. (NASDAQ:RIDE)

Toronto Dominion Bank bought a new position in Lordstown Motors Corp. (NASDAQ:RIDE) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 2,893 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,000.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Lordstown Motors by 108.6% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,972,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,810,000 after purchasing an additional 1,026,558 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Lordstown Motors by 20.0% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,073,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,415,000 after purchasing an additional 1,679,488 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Lordstown Motors during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $322,000. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its position in Lordstown Motors by 12.6% during the 2nd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 57,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $634,000 after purchasing an additional 6,408 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in Lordstown Motors by 252.1% during the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 71,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $789,000 after purchasing an additional 51,051 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.79% of the company’s stock.

RIDE opened at $4.91 on Tuesday. Lordstown Motors Corp. has a one year low of $4.76 and a one year high of $31.57. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $6.08 and its 200-day moving average is $8.28. The company has a market capitalization of $868.96 million, a PE ratio of -4.72 and a beta of 0.87.

Lordstown Motors (NASDAQ:RIDE) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.61) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.49) by ($0.12). Research analysts expect that Lordstown Motors Corp. will post -2.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

RIDE has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Lordstown Motors from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 8th. BTIG Research cut their target price on Lordstown Motors from $20.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 27th. Bank of America downgraded Lordstown Motors from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $11.00 to $5.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Lordstown Motors from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $5.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Sunday, September 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded Lordstown Motors from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their target price for the company from $8.00 to $2.00 in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Lordstown Motors has a consensus rating of “Sell” and a consensus target price of $8.89.

Lordstown Motors Corp. operates as an original equipment manufacturer of light duty fleet vehicles. It develops, manufactures, and sells Endurance, an electric full-size pickup truck targeted for sale to fleet customers. Lordstown Motors Corp. was founded in 2019 and is based in Lordstown, Ohio.

