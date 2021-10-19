Toronto Dominion Bank Grows Stock Position in Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB)

Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its stake in shares of Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB) by 33.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,642 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 660 shares during the quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank’s holdings in Old National Bancorp were worth $47,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in Old National Bancorp in the first quarter valued at $45,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Old National Bancorp during the first quarter valued at $60,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Old National Bancorp during the second quarter valued at $87,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Old National Bancorp by 700.1% during the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,145 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $349,000 after acquiring an additional 5,377 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Old National Bancorp by 197.9% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 9,478 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $183,000 after acquiring an additional 6,296 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.42% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on ONB. Piper Sandler raised Old National Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $18.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Old National Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 5th.

Shares of NASDAQ ONB opened at $17.10 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.83 billion, a PE ratio of 9.45 and a beta of 0.96. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $16.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. Old National Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $13.42 and a fifty-two week high of $21.28.

Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The bank reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $204.91 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $205.33 million. Old National Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.36% and a net margin of 34.10%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.33 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Old National Bancorp will post 1.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st were given a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.27%. Old National Bancorp’s payout ratio is 37.33%.

Old National Bancorp Company Profile

Old National Bancorp operates as a financial holding company. It engages in the provision of financial and banking solutions. The Community Banking segment provides commercial, real estate and consumer loans, time deposits, checking and savings accounts, cash management, brokerage, trust and investment advisory services.

