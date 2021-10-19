Toronto Dominion Bank Buys 5,119 Shares of Orla Mining Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:ORLA)

Toronto Dominion Bank increased its stake in Orla Mining Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:ORLA) by 32.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 20,809 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,119 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank’s holdings in Orla Mining were worth $86,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in Orla Mining by 8.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,051,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,607,000 after acquiring an additional 304,326 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new stake in Orla Mining during the 2nd quarter worth $96,000. Fiera Capital Corp grew its holdings in Orla Mining by 89.9% during the 2nd quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 2,502,423 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,021,000 after acquiring an additional 1,184,961 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in Orla Mining by 8.3% during the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 8,599,944 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,515,000 after acquiring an additional 659,568 shares during the period. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Orla Mining during the 2nd quarter worth $100,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 25.65% of the company’s stock.

Get Orla Mining alerts:

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:ORLA opened at $3.20 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. Orla Mining Ltd. has a one year low of $2.83 and a one year high of $6.04. The stock has a market cap of $791.15 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -32.00.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on ORLA shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Orla Mining from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. TD Securities decreased their price target on shares of Orla Mining from C$8.00 to C$7.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $7.42.

Orla Mining Company Profile

Orla Mining Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of mineral properties. Its project portfolio includes Cerro Quema in Panama and Camino Rojo in Mexico. The company was founded on May 31, 2007 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

Further Reading: Why are analyst ratings important in trading stocks?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ORLA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Orla Mining Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:ORLA).

Receive News & Ratings for Orla Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Orla Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.