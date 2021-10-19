Topaz Energy (OTCMKTS:TPZEF) Given New C$22.00 Price Target at CIBC

Topaz Energy (OTCMKTS:TPZEF) had its price objective upped by CIBC from C$21.00 to C$22.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on TPZEF. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Topaz Energy from C$21.50 to C$21.75 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. National Bank Financial upped their target price on shares of Topaz Energy from C$18.00 to C$20.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Topaz Energy from C$20.00 to C$21.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Scotiabank upped their price target on shares of Topaz Energy from C$21.00 to C$23.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on shares of Topaz Energy from C$23.00 to C$24.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $20.91.

Get Topaz Energy alerts:

TPZEF opened at $14.51 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.01 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $12.67. Topaz Energy has a 52-week low of $11.29 and a 52-week high of $14.51.

Topaz Energy Corp. operates as a royalty and energy infrastructure company. It operates through the segments, Royalty Assets and Infrastructure Assets. The company holds gross overriding royalty interests on approximately 3.0 million gross acres of developed and undeveloped lands. It is also involved in natural gas processing activities.

Read More: Understanding dividend yield and dividend payout ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Topaz Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Topaz Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.