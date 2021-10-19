Todd Willard Benson Sells 5,000 Shares of Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP) Stock

Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP) insider Todd Willard Benson sold 5,000 shares of Helmerich & Payne stock in a transaction on Friday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.86, for a total value of $164,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

HP stock traded up $0.40 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $34.69. The stock had a trading volume of 1,207,340 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,346,400. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $28.87. The stock has a market cap of $3.74 billion, a PE ratio of -11.99 and a beta of 2.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 3.37 and a current ratio of 3.71. Helmerich & Payne, Inc. has a 52-week low of $13.70 and a 52-week high of $36.26.

Helmerich & Payne (NYSE:HP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.57) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.57). The company had revenue of $332.21 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $322.76 million. Helmerich & Payne had a negative return on equity of 9.21% and a negative net margin of 28.25%. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.34) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Helmerich & Payne, Inc. will post -2.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 22nd. Helmerich & Payne’s dividend payout ratio is currently -116.28%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of HP. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Helmerich & Payne by 19.8% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,728,705 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $578,488,000 after acquiring an additional 2,935,130 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in Helmerich & Payne by 119.5% in the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 4,198,764 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $137,006,000 after buying an additional 2,286,230 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in Helmerich & Payne by 120.4% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 262,812 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $7,070,000 after buying an additional 1,548,664 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Helmerich & Payne by 24.8% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,959,710 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $129,205,000 after buying an additional 786,785 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in Helmerich & Payne by 1,431.7% in the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 664,698 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $17,920,000 after buying an additional 621,301 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.44% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. raised Helmerich & Payne from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $24.00 to $33.00 in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Helmerich & Payne in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Seaport Global Securities started coverage on Helmerich & Payne in a report on Thursday, July 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $30.16 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on shares of Helmerich & Payne in a report on Thursday, September 9th. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded Helmerich & Payne to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, July 30th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.71.

Founded in 1920, Helmerich & Payne, Inc (H&P) (NYSE: HP) is committed to delivering industry leading levels of drilling productivity and reliability. H&P operates with the highest level of integrity, safety and innovation to deliver superior results for its customers and returns for shareholders.

