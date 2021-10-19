Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. Sells 90 Shares of Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD)

Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. trimmed its holdings in shares of Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) by 0.2% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 40,291 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 90 shares during the period. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P.’s holdings in Air Products and Chemicals were worth $11,591,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in APD. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in Air Products and Chemicals during the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Emerald Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Air Products and Chemicals during the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new position in Air Products and Chemicals during the 1st quarter worth $40,000. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC grew its stake in Air Products and Chemicals by 92.7% during the 1st quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC now owns 158 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Personal Financial Services grew its stake in Air Products and Chemicals by 90.0% during the 2nd quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 190 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.23% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Societe Generale upped their target price on Air Products and Chemicals from $295.00 to $334.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Cowen lowered their target price on Air Products and Chemicals from $360.00 to $335.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Air Products and Chemicals from $312.00 to $338.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Mizuho assumed coverage on Air Products and Chemicals in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $313.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $314.67.

Shares of Air Products and Chemicals stock opened at $292.54 on Tuesday. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $245.75 and a 12 month high of $327.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 3.11 and a quick ratio of 2.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $64.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.91, a PEG ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.74. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $268.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $283.85.

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The basic materials company reported $2.31 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.36 by ($0.05). Air Products and Chemicals had a net margin of 20.15% and a return on equity of 14.84%. The company had revenue of $2.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.47 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.01 EPS. Air Products and Chemicals’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 9.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Air Products and Chemicals Profile

Air Products & Chemicals, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of atmospheric gases. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Gases-Americas, Industrial Gases-EMEA (Europe, Middle East, and Africa), Industrial Gases-Asia, Industrial Gases-Global and Corporate and Other. The Industrial Gases-America, EMEA and Asia segment markets and produces atmospheric gases such as oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases, process gases such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas and specialty gases and equipment for the production and processing of gases such as air separation units and non-cryogenic generators.

