Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. Sells 31,306 Shares of Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KNX)

Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. decreased its position in Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KNX) by 9.2% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 310,122 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 31,306 shares during the period. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P.’s holdings in Knight-Swift Transportation were worth $14,098,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of KNX. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC increased its position in Knight-Swift Transportation by 74.3% in the first quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 250,632 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $12,053,000 after buying an additional 106,831 shares in the last quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund grew its position in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 174.9% during the second quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 38,021 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,728,000 after purchasing an additional 24,188 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc grew its position in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 4.0% during the first quarter. Man Group plc now owns 148,238 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $7,129,000 after purchasing an additional 5,719 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its position in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 35.3% during the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 106,060 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $5,100,000 after purchasing an additional 27,674 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky grew its holdings in Knight-Swift Transportation by 12.6% during the 1st quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 184,218 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $8,859,000 after buying an additional 20,673 shares in the last quarter. 87.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, VP Michael K. Liu sold 2,225 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.04, for a total transaction of $113,564.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 1,663 shares in the company, valued at approximately $84,879.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP James L. Fitzsimmons sold 4,875 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.44, for a total value of $245,895.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 261 shares in the company, valued at $13,164.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 59,100 shares of company stock worth $3,060,419 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE KNX opened at $50.44 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $50.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $49.04. The firm has a market cap of $8.37 billion, a PE ratio of 15.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.27. Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. has a twelve month low of $37.07 and a twelve month high of $54.00.

Knight-Swift Transportation (NYSE:KNX) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The transportation company reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.10. Knight-Swift Transportation had a return on equity of 10.01% and a net margin of 10.88%. The business had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.30 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.57 EPS. Knight-Swift Transportation’s revenue was up 24.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. will post 3.97 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 3rd were issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 2nd. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.79%. Knight-Swift Transportation’s dividend payout ratio is presently 14.65%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. KeyCorp raised their price target on Knight-Swift Transportation from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Susquehanna cut their price target on Knight-Swift Transportation from $51.00 to $49.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Knight-Swift Transportation from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Knight-Swift Transportation from $44.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, UBS Group raised their price objective on Knight-Swift Transportation from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $55.71.

Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of multiple truckload transportation and logistics services. It operates through the following business segments: Trucking, Logistics, and Intermodal. The Trucking segment comprises irregular route and dedicated, refrigerated, expedited, flatbed, and cross-border operations.

