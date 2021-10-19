Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. Sells 116,450 Shares of Lydall, Inc. (NYSE:LDL)

Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. trimmed its position in Lydall, Inc. (NYSE:LDL) by 45.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 140,800 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 116,450 shares during the period. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. owned about 0.78% of Lydall worth $8,521,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of LDL. Magnetar Financial LLC bought a new stake in Lydall in the 2nd quarter worth about $63,928,000. Versor Investments LP bought a new position in shares of Lydall during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $50,573,000. Alpine Associates Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Lydall during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,478,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Lydall by 740.2% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 406,550 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $24,604,000 after acquiring an additional 358,164 shares during the period. Finally, Eaton Vance Management grew its position in shares of Lydall by 77.7% during the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 404,547 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $13,650,000 after acquiring an additional 176,934 shares during the period. 90.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LDL opened at $62.09 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $61.94 and a 200 day moving average of $51.16. The company has a market cap of $1.12 billion, a PE ratio of -1,034.66 and a beta of 3.08. Lydall, Inc. has a 12 month low of $16.10 and a 12 month high of $62.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91.

Lydall (NYSE:LDL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The auto parts company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $221.74 million during the quarter. Lydall had a negative net margin of 0.07% and a positive return on equity of 6.16%.

Lydall

Lydall, Inc engages in the design and manufacture of specialty engineered filtration media, industrial thermal insulating solutions, automotive thermal and acoustical barriers for filtration, separation, thermal, and acoustical applications. It operates through the following segments: Performance Materials; Technical Nonwovens; and Thermal and Acoustical Solutions.

