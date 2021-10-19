Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. Lowers Stake in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. lessened its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 262,704 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 725 shares during the quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P.’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $14,966,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of USB. Hi Line Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 17.0% in the 1st quarter. Hi Line Capital Management LLC now owns 138,212 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,703,000 after acquiring an additional 20,115 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR grew its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 13.4% during the 1st quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 133,876 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,405,000 after acquiring an additional 15,784 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 125,680 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,952,000 after acquiring an additional 6,094 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 26.1% during the 2nd quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 553,678 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,544,000 after acquiring an additional 114,743 shares during the period. Finally, Allied Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in U.S. Bancorp by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Allied Investment Advisors LLC now owns 117,502 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,694,000 after buying an additional 3,150 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.80% of the company’s stock.

U.S. Bancorp stock opened at $60.58 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $58.25 and its 200-day moving average is $58.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.76. U.S. Bancorp has a 1 year low of $36.57 and a 1 year high of $63.00. The company has a market cap of $89.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.97, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.14.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $5.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.76 billion. U.S. Bancorp had a net margin of 29.83% and a return on equity of 15.18%. The business’s revenue was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.99 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that U.S. Bancorp will post 5 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th were given a dividend of $0.46 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.04%. This is a positive change from U.S. Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. U.S. Bancorp’s payout ratio is 60.13%.

USB has been the topic of a number of research reports. Raymond James lowered shares of U.S. Bancorp from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $62.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $66.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $70.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $64.03.

U.S. Bancorp operates as a bank holding company, which offers financial services including lending and depository services, cash management, foreign exchange and trust and investment management. The firm also offers mortgage, refinance, auto, boat and RV loans, credit lines, credit card services, merchant, bank, checking and savings accounts, debit cards, online and mobile banking, ATM processing, mortgage banking, insurance, brokerage and leasing services.

