Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. Increases Stake in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) by 7.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 54,488 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 3,915 shares during the period. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P.’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $9,025,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Monumental Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in SPDR Gold Shares during the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. HWG Holdings LP acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 118.1% in the second quarter. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. now owns 229 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the period. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 535.0% in the second quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 254 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares during the period. Finally, Savior LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 27.5% in the second quarter. Savior LLC now owns 506 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the period. 39.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of GLD stock opened at $164.92 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $166.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $168.43. SPDR Gold Shares has a 1-year low of $157.13 and a 1-year high of $183.53.

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

