Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. Has $9.96 Million Stake in Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ)

Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. decreased its holdings in shares of Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ) by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 40,863 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 175 shares during the quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P.’s holdings in Square were worth $9,962,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in Square by 308.0% in the second quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 102 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Square in the first quarter valued at $30,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P lifted its stake in Square by 178.4% in the first quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 142 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in Square in the second quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Pflug Koory LLC acquired a new stake in Square in the second quarter valued at $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.65% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Truist increased their price target on shares of Square from $325.00 to $365.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. UBS Group upgraded shares of Square to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. BTIG Research increased their price objective on shares of Square from $295.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Atlantic Securities raised shares of Square from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $300.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Finally, Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $380.00 price target on shares of Square in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, twenty-eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Square currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $288.31.

NYSE:SQ opened at $252.20 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $255.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $244.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 1.95 and a quick ratio of 1.95. Square, Inc. has a one year low of $151.10 and a one year high of $289.23. The company has a market cap of $115.94 billion, a PE ratio of 221.23, a P/E/G ratio of 10.06 and a beta of 2.43.

Square (NYSE:SQ) last posted its earnings results on Saturday, July 31st. The technology company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.35. Square had a net margin of 3.60% and a return on equity of 16.94%. The business had revenue of $4.68 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.05 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.18 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 143.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Square, Inc. will post 0.81 EPS for the current year.

In other Square news, insider Alyssa Henry sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $242.08, for a total transaction of $2,420,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Amrita Ahuja sold 8,070 shares of Square stock in a transaction on Friday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $264.20, for a total transaction of $2,132,094.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 299,381 shares of company stock valued at $77,561,418. Company insiders own 15.12% of the company’s stock.

About Square

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

