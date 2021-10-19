Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. Has $8.81 Million Position in Harsco Co. (NYSE:HSC)

Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. reduced its holdings in Harsco Co. (NYSE:HSC) by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 431,595 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 3,300 shares during the period. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P.’s holdings in Harsco were worth $8,813,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of HSC. Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in Harsco in the 1st quarter valued at $6,688,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its stake in Harsco by 14.0% in the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 2,912,178 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $49,634,000 after buying an additional 356,957 shares during the last quarter. MESIROW FINANCIAL INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Equity & Fixed Income acquired a new stake in Harsco in the 2nd quarter valued at $6,838,000. River Road Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Harsco by 7.7% in the 2nd quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 2,600,116 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $53,094,000 after buying an additional 184,961 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Harsco by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,382,649 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $171,175,000 after buying an additional 161,956 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.21% of the company’s stock.

HSC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Barrington Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price objective on shares of Harsco in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Harsco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th.

Harsco stock opened at $16.98 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.34 billion, a PE ratio of -566.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 2.06. The company’s 50-day moving average is $17.62 and its 200-day moving average is $19.35. Harsco Co. has a fifty-two week low of $12.12 and a fifty-two week high of $23.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.28.

Harsco (NYSE:HSC) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $570.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $556.36 million. Harsco had a negative net margin of 0.11% and a positive return on equity of 6.66%. Harsco’s revenue was up 27.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.13 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Harsco Co. will post 0.93 EPS for the current year.

Harsco Profile

Harsco Corp. engages in the provision of industrial services and engineered products. It operates through the following business segments: Harsco Environmental, Harsco Clean Earth, and Harsco Rail. The Harsco Environmental provides environmental services and material processing to the global steel and metals industries.

