Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. Grows Stock Holdings in Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR)

Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. boosted its holdings in Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR) by 1.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 361,836 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,571 shares during the period. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P.’s holdings in Carrier Global were worth $17,585,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Carrier Global by 7.8% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,478,619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $273,535,000 after purchasing an additional 470,458 shares during the period. State of Wisconsin Investment Board boosted its holdings in Carrier Global by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 876,756 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,017,000 after purchasing an additional 37,016 shares during the period. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. boosted its holdings in Carrier Global by 11.4% in the 1st quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 110,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,648,000 after purchasing an additional 11,246 shares during the period. Anomaly Capital Management LP bought a new position in Carrier Global in the 1st quarter valued at $20,318,000. Finally, Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. boosted its holdings in Carrier Global by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. now owns 243,453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,832,000 after purchasing an additional 14,987 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CARR opened at $53.98 on Tuesday. Carrier Global Co. has a 1 year low of $32.07 and a 1 year high of $58.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The company’s 50-day moving average is $54.79 and its 200 day moving average is $49.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.14, a P/E/G ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.13.

Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $5.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.95 billion. Carrier Global had a net margin of 12.65% and a return on equity of 28.73%. Research analysts anticipate that Carrier Global Co. will post 2.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 29th will be paid a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 28th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.89%. Carrier Global’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.92%.

Several research analysts have commented on CARR shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Carrier Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $55.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on shares of Carrier Global in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $55.00 price objective for the company. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Carrier Global from $53.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Carrier Global from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Carrier Global from $55.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.19.

In related news, VP Ajay Agrawal sold 18,969 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.13, for a total transaction of $1,045,760.97. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider David Appel sold 34,259 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.38, for a total transaction of $1,965,781.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Carrier Global Profile

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies worldwide. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security. The HVAC segment provides products, controls, services, and solutions to meet the heating and cooling needs of residential and commercial customers.

