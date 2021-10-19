Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. Acquires 6,439 Shares of CyberArk Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYBR)

Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of CyberArk Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYBR) by 7.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 93,263 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,439 shares during the period. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. owned approximately 0.24% of CyberArk Software worth $12,149,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Senvest Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CyberArk Software by 308.4% during the 2nd quarter. Senvest Management LLC now owns 234,406 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $30,536,000 after acquiring an additional 177,006 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in CyberArk Software by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 176,576 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $23,003,000 after purchasing an additional 10,965 shares during the last quarter. American Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in CyberArk Software by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. American Capital Management Inc. now owns 846,167 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $110,230,000 after purchasing an additional 26,003 shares during the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC bought a new position in CyberArk Software during the 2nd quarter valued at about $305,000. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its holdings in CyberArk Software by 39.8% during the 2nd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 226,117 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $29,456,000 after purchasing an additional 64,398 shares during the last quarter. 87.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of CYBR stock opened at $183.79 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $163.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $144.91. The company has a quick ratio of 3.95, a current ratio of 3.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The firm has a market cap of $7.18 billion, a PE ratio of -170.18 and a beta of 1.28. CyberArk Software Ltd. has a 12 month low of $95.12 and a 12 month high of $187.87.

CyberArk Software (NASDAQ:CYBR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The technology company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.29. The business had revenue of $117.23 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $116.31 million. CyberArk Software had a negative net margin of 8.68% and a negative return on equity of 2.32%. On average, equities analysts predict that CyberArk Software Ltd. will post -1.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $200.00 target price on shares of CyberArk Software in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of CyberArk Software from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $133.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of CyberArk Software from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wedbush boosted their target price on shares of CyberArk Software from $160.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 30th. Finally, Wolfe Research boosted their price objective on shares of CyberArk Software from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $179.36.

CyberArk Software Ltd. engages in the development, market, and sale of access security software solutions. It offers its products and services to banking, insurance, healthcare, and federal industries. The company was founded by Udi Mokady and Alon Cohen in 1999 and is headquartered in Petah Tikva, Israel.

