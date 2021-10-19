Tlou Energy (LON:TLOU) Earns House Stock Rating from Shore Capital

Tlou Energy (LON:TLOU)‘s stock had its “house stock” rating restated by stock analysts at Shore Capital in a research note issued on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports.

Tlou Energy stock opened at GBX 3.10 ($0.04) on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of £18.61 million and a PE ratio of -15.75. Tlou Energy has a twelve month low of GBX 2.10 ($0.03) and a twelve month high of GBX 5.50 ($0.07). The company has a quick ratio of 14.92, a current ratio of 14.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 2.86 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 2.79.

Tlou Energy Company Profile

Tlou Energy Limited, together with its subsidiaries, identifies, explores, evaluates, and develops coalbed methane (CBM) natural gas resources for gas-to-power generation in Southern Africa. It holds a mining license and 10 prospecting licenses covering an area of approximately 9,300 square kilometers in the Karoo Basin, Botswana.

