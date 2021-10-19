Tim S.A. (NYSE:TIMB) Shares Bought by Mirabella Financial Services LLP

Mirabella Financial Services LLP lifted its position in shares of Tim S.A. (NYSE:TIMB) by 39.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 217,958 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 61,500 shares during the period. TIM accounts for 0.9% of Mirabella Financial Services LLP’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Mirabella Financial Services LLP’s holdings in TIM were worth $5,022,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in TIM by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 31,809 shares of the company’s stock valued at $361,000 after acquiring an additional 1,222 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of TIM by 12.9% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 12,289 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,000 after purchasing an additional 1,404 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of TIM by 11.4% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 20,654 shares of the company’s stock worth $234,000 after purchasing an additional 2,111 shares in the last quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP lifted its position in shares of TIM by 1.6% in the second quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP now owns 131,916 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,520,000 after purchasing an additional 2,136 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of TIM by 57.8% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,594 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 2,782 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 4.70% of the company’s stock.

TIMB stock traded down $0.09 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $11.15. 792 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 419,141. Tim S.A. has a twelve month low of $9.92 and a twelve month high of $14.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.88.

TIM (NYSE:TIMB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.03. TIM had a return on equity of 7.71% and a net margin of 10.23%. The company had revenue of $831.92 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $854.07 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Tim S.A. will post 0.74 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a Variable dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.035 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 6th. This represents a yield of 4.1%. TIM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 60.00%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded TIM from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, October 9th.

TIM Profile

TIM SA (Brazil) engages in providing mobile telephony, internet, and media telecommunication services. It offers modem, tablet, cell phone, and ultra fixed broadband. The company was founded on March 9, 1998 and is headquartered in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil.

