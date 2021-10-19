Tilray (NASDAQ:TLRY) Trading Up 10.6%

Tilray Inc (NASDAQ:TLRY)’s stock price was up 10.6% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $11.19 and last traded at $11.14. Approximately 1,561,392 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 94% from the average daily volume of 27,526,205 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.07.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on TLRY shares. CIBC decreased their price target on Tilray from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Alliance Global Partners decreased their target price on Tilray from $17.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Roth Capital decreased their target price on Tilray from $25.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. MKM Partners reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $16.00 target price on shares of Tilray in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald decreased their target price on Tilray from $19.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Tilray has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.36.

The company has a current ratio of 2.20, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The firm has a market cap of $5.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.73 and a beta of 2.61. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $12.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.19.

Tilray (NASDAQ:TLRY) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 6th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.02). Tilray had a negative net margin of 104.82% and a negative return on equity of 7.72%. The business had revenue of $168.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $174.00 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.02) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 43.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Tilray Inc will post -0.14 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Brendan Kennedy sold 300,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.08, for a total transaction of $4,224,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 3.17% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TLRY. North Star Investment Management Corp. raised its position in shares of Tilray by 740.7% during the second quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 1,589 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares during the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Tilray during the second quarter worth $29,000. Firestone Capital Management raised its position in shares of Tilray by 81.5% during the second quarter. Firestone Capital Management now owns 1,779 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 799 shares during the last quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc raised its position in shares of Tilray by 2,868.9% during the second quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 1,811 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 1,750 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP bought a new stake in shares of Tilray during the second quarter worth $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.34% of the company’s stock.

Tilray Company Profile (NASDAQ:TLRY)

Tilray, Inc engages in the research, cultivation, processing, and distribution of medical cannabis. The company offers its products in Argentina, Australia, Canada, Chile, Croatia, Cyprus, the Czech Republic, Germany, New Zealand, and South Africa. Tilray, Inc is headquartered in Nanaimo, Canada.

