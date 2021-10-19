Theravance Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBPH) Short Interest Update

Theravance Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBPH) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,140,000 shares, an increase of 35.3% from the September 15th total of 2,320,000 shares. Approximately 5.7% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 1,280,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.5 days.

TBPH has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Theravance Biopharma from $14.00 to $10.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Theravance Biopharma from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $7.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Theravance Biopharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $7.50 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on Theravance Biopharma from $10.00 to $7.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their target price on Theravance Biopharma from $20.00 to $14.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.95.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of TBPH. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Theravance Biopharma during the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Theravance Biopharma during the third quarter worth approximately $52,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Theravance Biopharma during the second quarter worth approximately $117,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Theravance Biopharma by 57.7% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 9,905 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $144,000 after acquiring an additional 3,626 shares during the period. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB bought a new stake in shares of Theravance Biopharma during the second quarter worth approximately $196,000. Institutional investors own 82.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ TBPH opened at $7.62 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $9.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.32. The company has a market cap of $559.84 million, a PE ratio of -1.85 and a beta of 0.82. Theravance Biopharma has a twelve month low of $6.10 and a twelve month high of $22.74.

Theravance Biopharma (NASDAQ:TBPH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.80) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.02) by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $12.91 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.02 million. Equities analysts forecast that Theravance Biopharma will post -3.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Theravance Biopharma

Theravance Biopharma, Inc is a diversified biopharmaceutical company primarily focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of organ-selective medicines. Its purpose is to pioneer a new generation of small molecule drugs designed to better meet patient needs. Its research is focused in the areas of inflammation and immunology.

In pursuit of its purpose, Theravance Biopharma applies insights and innovation at each stage of its business and utilizes its internal capabilities and those of partners around the world.

