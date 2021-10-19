The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) Shares Sold by Rossmore Private Capital

Rossmore Private Capital lowered its position in shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) by 9.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,861 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after selling 1,782 shares during the quarter. Rossmore Private Capital’s holdings in The TJX Companies were worth $1,204,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Sabrepoint Capital Management LP grew its holdings in shares of The TJX Companies by 8.3% during the second quarter. First Sabrepoint Capital Management LP now owns 130,000 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $8,765,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of The TJX Companies by 4.9% during the second quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 45,241 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $3,050,000 after purchasing an additional 2,110 shares during the last quarter. Lcnb Corp grew its holdings in shares of The TJX Companies by 2.7% during the second quarter. Lcnb Corp now owns 19,029 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $1,283,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Anson Funds Management LP bought a new position in shares of The TJX Companies during the second quarter valued at approximately $2,697,000. Finally, Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board grew its holdings in shares of The TJX Companies by 14.4% during the second quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 12,494 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $842,000 after purchasing an additional 1,569 shares during the last quarter. 87.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:TJX opened at $64.64 on Tuesday. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a one year low of $50.06 and a one year high of $76.16. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $69.57 and a 200-day moving average of $68.63. The company has a market capitalization of $77.73 billion, a PE ratio of 31.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.33.

The TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 17th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.21. The TJX Companies had a return on equity of 49.70% and a net margin of 5.81%. The company had revenue of $12.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.98 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.18) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 81.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 2.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 11th will be given a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 9th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.61%. The TJX Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 335.48%.

In other news, CFO Scott Goldenberg sold 39,643 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.98, for a total value of $2,893,146.14. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 145,897 shares in the company, valued at $10,647,563.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Carol Meyrowitz sold 72,546 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.07, for a total value of $5,373,482.22. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 261,875 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,397,081.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

TJX has been the subject of several recent research reports. Telsey Advisory Group upped their target price on The TJX Companies from $82.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on The TJX Companies from $80.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 16th. Loop Capital lowered The TJX Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $80.00 to $65.00 in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Citigroup increased their price objective on The TJX Companies from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, Guggenheim increased their price objective on The TJX Companies from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 20th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $78.25.

The TJX Companies Company Profile

The TJX Cos., Inc engages in the retail of off-price apparel and home fashion products. It operates through the following segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The Marmaxx segment sells family apparel including apparel, home fashions, and other merchandise. The HomeGoods segment offers assortment of home fashions, including furniture, rugs, lighting, soft home, decorative accessories, tabletop and cookware as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments.

