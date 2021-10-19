The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG) Shares Sold by Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL

Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL trimmed its holdings in The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG) by 24.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,900 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 2,500 shares during the quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL’s holdings in The Scotts Miracle-Gro were worth $1,516,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in The Scotts Miracle-Gro in the second quarter valued at $27,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in The Scotts Miracle-Gro by 123.1% in the first quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 116 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in The Scotts Miracle-Gro by 124.7% in the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 164 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its holdings in The Scotts Miracle-Gro by 101.2% in the second quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 167 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new stake in The Scotts Miracle-Gro in the first quarter valued at $35,000. 62.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $225.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro from $230.00 to $200.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $220.00 target price on the stock. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and set a $257.00 price target on shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. Finally, Truist reduced their price target on shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro from $250.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, The Scotts Miracle-Gro currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $222.00.

SMG stock opened at $148.29 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $8.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.02 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a current ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90. The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company has a 12 month low of $139.20 and a 12 month high of $254.34. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $151.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $188.24.

The Scotts Miracle-Gro (NYSE:SMG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The basic materials company reported $3.98 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.52 by $0.46. The company had revenue of $1.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.50 billion. The Scotts Miracle-Gro had a net margin of 11.11% and a return on equity of 66.94%. The Scotts Miracle-Gro’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.80 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company will post 9.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 27th were issued a dividend of $0.66 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 26th. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.78%. This is an increase from The Scotts Miracle-Gro’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. The Scotts Miracle-Gro’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 36.46%.

Scotts Miracle-Gro Co engages in the manufacture, marketing, and distribution of systems and accessories for hydroponic gardening. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Consumer, Hawthorne, and Other. The U.S. Consumer segment consists of consumer lawn and garden business. The Hawthorn segment includes indoor, urban, and hydroponic gardening business.

