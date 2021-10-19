The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC) Hits New 12-Month High After Analyst Upgrade

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday after Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on the stock from $195.00 to $201.00. Credit Suisse Group currently has a neutral rating on the stock. The PNC Financial Services Group traded as high as $206.27 and last traded at $205.96, with a volume of 50497 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $200.84.

PNC has been the topic of a number of other reports. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on The PNC Financial Services Group from $201.00 to $221.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 11th. Wolfe Research upgraded The PNC Financial Services Group from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $194.00 to $252.00 in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. Bank of America lowered shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. Odeon Capital Group downgraded shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $203.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $199.03.

In other news, EVP Michael J. Hannon sold 4,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.16, for a total transaction of $773,472.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 47,625 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,770,620. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 4,450 shares of company stock worth $821,392. Corporate insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in The PNC Financial Services Group in the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group during the second quarter worth about $26,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new position in The PNC Financial Services Group during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. MV Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group by 39.0% during the 2nd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 221 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC grew its holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group by 157.9% during the 1st quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 245 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. 81.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.80. The company has a fifty day moving average of $193.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of $189.46. The company has a market cap of $87.31 billion, a PE ratio of 15.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 1.40.

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $3.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.64 by $0.11. The PNC Financial Services Group had a net margin of 32.72% and a return on equity of 12.53%. The company had revenue of $5.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.05 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.39 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 21.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 14.8 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 15th will be paid a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 14th. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.43%. The PNC Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 78.62%.

The PNC Financial Services Group Company Profile

PNC Financial Services Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Retail Banking, Corporate & Institutional Banking, Asset Management Group, and BlackRock. The Retail Banking segment offers deposit, lending, brokerage, investment management, and cash management products and services to consumer and small business customers.

