The Honest (NASDAQ:HNST) Upgraded to “Hold” by Zacks Investment Research

The Honest (NASDAQ:HNST) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “The Honest Company is a digitally-native, mission-driven brand focused on leading the clean lifestyle movement, creating a community for conscious consumers and seeking to disrupt multiple consumer product categories. They have been dedicated to developing clean, sustainable, effective and thoughtfully designed products. Their integrated multi-category product architecture is intentionally designed to serve their consumers every day, at every age and through every life stage, no matter where they are on their journey. Their three categories are Diapers and Wipes, Skin and Personal Care and Household and Wellness. “

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of The Honest in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $19.00 price target on the stock. Guggenheim raised shares of The Honest from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Loop Capital raised shares of The Honest from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of The Honest from $20.00 to $14.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Finally, Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of The Honest from $18.00 to $11.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $15.95.

Shares of NASDAQ:HNST traded down $0.10 on Monday, hitting $9.14. The company had a trading volume of 836,202 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,388,202. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 4.22 and a quick ratio of 2.61. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $10.35. The Honest has a 1-year low of $9.02 and a 1-year high of $23.88.

The Honest (NASDAQ:HNST) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $74.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $78.74 million. The business’s revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that The Honest will post -0.34 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FMR LLC acquired a new stake in The Honest during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $114,788,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of The Honest during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $107,115,000. ICONIQ Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Honest during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $44,249,000. Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of The Honest during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,811,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of The Honest during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,196,000. 68.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About The Honest

The Honest Company, Inc manufactures and sells baby, personal, and beauty care products. It offers products in the areas of diapers, bath, body, beauty, cleaning, gifts, kids, and clothing. The company serves customers through digital and retail sales channels, such as its website and third-party ecommerce sites, as well as brick and mortar retailers.

