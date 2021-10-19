The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) Expected to Post Earnings of $9.94 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $9.94 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for The Goldman Sachs Group’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $9.24 and the highest is $11.28. The Goldman Sachs Group reported earnings of $12.08 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 17.7%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, January 18th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that The Goldman Sachs Group will report full-year earnings of $53.32 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $52.26 to $55.26. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $37.23 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $34.78 to $40.61. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow The Goldman Sachs Group.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The investment management company reported $14.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $9.78 by $5.15. The Goldman Sachs Group had a return on equity of 23.55% and a net margin of 33.03%. The business had revenue of $13.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.61 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $9.68 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 26.2% on a year-over-year basis.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on GS. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on The Goldman Sachs Group from $432.00 to $451.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Piper Sandler increased their price target on The Goldman Sachs Group from $435.00 to $465.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods initiated coverage on The Goldman Sachs Group in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $391.00 price target for the company. Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating and set a $410.00 target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on The Goldman Sachs Group from $410.00 to $440.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, The Goldman Sachs Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $416.19.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Ninety One SA PTY Ltd lifted its position in The Goldman Sachs Group by 9.4% during the 2nd quarter. Ninety One SA PTY Ltd now owns 303 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $114,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Woodstock Corp lifted its position in The Goldman Sachs Group by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Woodstock Corp now owns 830 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $314,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Carlson Capital Management lifted its position in The Goldman Sachs Group by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. Carlson Capital Management now owns 556 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $210,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Green Square Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in The Goldman Sachs Group by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Green Square Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,086 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $411,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tradition Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in The Goldman Sachs Group by 10.3% during the 2nd quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 290 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $110,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. 70.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE GS traded down $1.53 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $412.16. The company had a trading volume of 2,565,411 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,827,473. The Goldman Sachs Group has a fifty-two week low of $185.52 and a fifty-two week high of $420.76. The company has a market capitalization of $138.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.43 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $399.27 and its 200 day moving average is $375.88.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 2nd will be paid a $2.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 1st. This represents a $8.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.94%. The Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.36%.

The Goldman Sachs Group Company Profile

Goldman Sachs Group, Inc engages in global investment banking, securities, and investment management, which provides financial services. It operates through the following business segments: Investment Banking, Global Markets, Asset Management, and Consumer & Wealth Management. The Investment Banking segment serves public and private sector clients around the world and provides financial advisory services, help companies raise capital to strengthen and grow their businesses and provide financing to corporate clients.

