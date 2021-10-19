The Glimpse Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRAR) Short Interest Update

The Glimpse Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRAR) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 168,100 shares, an increase of 49.3% from the September 15th total of 112,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 318,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days. Currently, 3.0% of the shares of the company are short sold.

In other The Glimpse Group news, Director Lemuel Amen purchased 10,061 shares of The Glimpse Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 1st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $7.15 per share, for a total transaction of $71,936.15. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In the last quarter, insiders purchased 12,311 shares of company stock valued at $88,489.

VRAR stock opened at $8.91 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.49. The Glimpse Group has a 12 month low of $6.75 and a 12 month high of $18.45.

The Glimpse Group, Inc, a virtual (VR) and augmented reality platform company, provides enterprise-focused software, services, and solutions primarily in the United States. It offers QReal, a software that creates and distributes photorealistic 3D and AR content; Adept XR Learning, which provides higher education learning and corporate VR training solutions; KreatAR that creates cloud-based solutions; D6 VR, a VR-based, analysis, presentation, and education software platform; Immersive Health Group, a digital health platform that leverages VR/AR technology to simplify and streamline complex healthcare challenges in scale; Foretell Reality software platform; Pagoni VR that provides VR video broadcasting solutions to universities, enterprise, entertainment venues, sports venues, and houses of worship; and Early Adopter, which offers VR and AR EdTech solutions for K-12 schools and pediatric hospital programs.

