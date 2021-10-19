The Drilling Company of 1972 A/S’s (DDRLF) Neutral Rating Reaffirmed at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed their neutral rating on shares of The Drilling Company of 1972 A/S (OTCMKTS:DDRLF) in a research report sent to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. SEB Equity Research raised The Drilling Company of 1972 A/S to a buy rating and set a $300.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday. Kepler Capital Markets upgraded The Drilling Company of 1972 A/S from a reduce rating to a hold rating and increased their price target for the company from 190.00 to 220.00 in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. DNB Markets upgraded The Drilling Company of 1972 A/S from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $285.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Finally, SEB Equities raised The Drilling Company of 1972 A/S from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $268.33.

DDRLF opened at $38.92 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $37.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $40.33. The Drilling Company of 1972 A/S has a 52-week low of $20.60 and a 52-week high of $44.46.

The Drilling Company of 1972 A/S provides offshore drilling rig services to oil and gas companies worldwide. The company operates through North Sea Jack-Up Rigs and International Floaters segment. It owns and operates a fleet of 22 offshore drilling rigs, including 14 jack-up rigs, 4 semi-submersible rigs, and 4 drillships.

