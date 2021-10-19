The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NYSE:COO) Stock Position Decreased by Toroso Investments LLC

Toroso Investments LLC cut its stake in shares of The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NYSE:COO) by 22.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 714 shares of the medical device company’s stock after selling 201 shares during the quarter. Toroso Investments LLC’s holdings in The Cooper Companies were worth $283,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in COO. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of The Cooper Companies by 149.3% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 499,488 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $191,849,000 after acquiring an additional 299,157 shares in the last quarter. Findlay Park Partners LLP boosted its position in shares of The Cooper Companies by 87.2% in the second quarter. Findlay Park Partners LLP now owns 567,709 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $224,966,000 after buying an additional 264,455 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of The Cooper Companies by 20.8% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,067,137 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $422,875,000 after buying an additional 183,709 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of The Cooper Companies by 14.8% in the first quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 908,415 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $348,914,000 after buying an additional 116,909 shares during the period. Finally, Polar Capital Holdings Plc acquired a new stake in shares of The Cooper Companies in the first quarter worth $40,248,000. 97.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, COO Daniel G. Mcbride sold 72,624 shares of The Cooper Companies stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $450.13, for a total transaction of $32,690,241.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Brian G. Andrews sold 4,963 shares of The Cooper Companies stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $453.12, for a total value of $2,248,834.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 79,387 shares of company stock worth $35,732,390. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on The Cooper Companies from $450.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Citigroup increased their price objective on The Cooper Companies from $400.00 to $453.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, September 3rd. KeyCorp increased their price objective on The Cooper Companies from $444.00 to $476.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on The Cooper Companies from $440.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $423.00 price objective on shares of The Cooper Companies in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $433.08.

NYSE COO opened at $396.70 on Tuesday. The Cooper Companies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $314.29 and a fifty-two week high of $463.59. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $431.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $409.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The firm has a market cap of $19.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 0.83.

The Cooper Companies (NYSE:COO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 1st. The medical device company reported $3.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.29 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $763.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $727.30 million. The Cooper Companies had a return on equity of 11.42% and a net margin of 102.48%. The firm’s revenue was up 32.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.28 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that The Cooper Companies, Inc. will post 13.32 EPS for the current year.

The Cooper Cos, Inc operates as a medical device company. It operates through the Cooper Vision and Cooper Surgical segments. The Cooper Vision segment develops, manufactures, and markets products for contact lens wearers, which solves vision challenges such as astigmatism, presbyopia, myopia, ocular dryness, and eye fatigues.

