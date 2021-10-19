The Chefs’ Warehouse (NASDAQ:CHEF) Shares Gap Down to $33.15

The Chefs’ Warehouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHEF) shares gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $33.15, but opened at $32.31. The Chefs’ Warehouse shares last traded at $33.04, with a volume of 468 shares traded.
CHEF has been the subject of several recent research reports. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on The Chefs’ Warehouse in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $38.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered The Chefs’ Warehouse from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Lake Street Capital reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 price target on shares of The Chefs’ Warehouse in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, TheStreet lowered The Chefs’ Warehouse from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, The Chefs’ Warehouse has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $36.00.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a current ratio of 2.50. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $30.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $30.87. The firm has a market cap of $1.24 billion, a PE ratio of -18.52 and a beta of 2.32.
Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of The Chefs’ Warehouse by 0.9% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,264,923 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,092,000 after buying an additional 20,203 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in shares of The Chefs’ Warehouse by 4,140.4% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,512,141 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,131,000 after buying an additional 1,476,481 shares during the last quarter. Greenhouse Funds LLLP boosted its stake in shares of The Chefs’ Warehouse by 28.3% in the first quarter. Greenhouse Funds LLLP now owns 1,354,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,251,000 after buying an additional 298,586 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of The Chefs’ Warehouse by 3.8% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,073,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,173,000 after buying an additional 39,166 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of The Chefs’ Warehouse by 24.6% in the second quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 761,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,223,000 after buying an additional 150,171 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.74% of the company’s stock.
About The Chefs’ Warehouse (NASDAQ:CHEF)
The Chefs’ Warehouse, Inc engages in the distribution of specialty food products. It focuses on serving the specific needs of chefs who own and operate some of the menu-driven independent restaurants, fine dining establishments, country clubs, hotels, caterers, culinary schools, bakeries, patisseries, chocolatiers, cruise lines, casinos and specialty food stores.
Featured Article: How to calculate the intrinsic value of a stock
Receive News & Ratings for The Chefs' Warehouse Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Chefs' Warehouse and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.