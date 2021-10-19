The Chefs’ Warehouse (NASDAQ:CHEF) Shares Gap Down to $33.15

The Chefs’ Warehouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHEF) shares gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $33.15, but opened at $32.31. The Chefs’ Warehouse shares last traded at $33.04, with a volume of 468 shares traded.

CHEF has been the subject of several recent research reports. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on The Chefs’ Warehouse in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $38.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered The Chefs’ Warehouse from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Lake Street Capital reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 price target on shares of The Chefs’ Warehouse in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, TheStreet lowered The Chefs’ Warehouse from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, The Chefs’ Warehouse has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $36.00.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a current ratio of 2.50. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $30.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $30.87. The firm has a market cap of $1.24 billion, a PE ratio of -18.52 and a beta of 2.32.

The Chefs’ Warehouse (NASDAQ:CHEF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.32) by $0.36. The business had revenue of $422.97 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $359.74 million. The Chefs’ Warehouse had a negative return on equity of 14.30% and a negative net margin of 5.27%. As a group, research analysts predict that The Chefs’ Warehouse, Inc. will post -0.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of The Chefs’ Warehouse by 0.9% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,264,923 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,092,000 after buying an additional 20,203 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in shares of The Chefs’ Warehouse by 4,140.4% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,512,141 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,131,000 after buying an additional 1,476,481 shares during the last quarter. Greenhouse Funds LLLP boosted its stake in shares of The Chefs’ Warehouse by 28.3% in the first quarter. Greenhouse Funds LLLP now owns 1,354,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,251,000 after buying an additional 298,586 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of The Chefs’ Warehouse by 3.8% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,073,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,173,000 after buying an additional 39,166 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of The Chefs’ Warehouse by 24.6% in the second quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 761,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,223,000 after buying an additional 150,171 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.74% of the company’s stock.

About The Chefs’ Warehouse (NASDAQ:CHEF)

The Chefs’ Warehouse, Inc engages in the distribution of specialty food products. It focuses on serving the specific needs of chefs who own and operate some of the menu-driven independent restaurants, fine dining establishments, country clubs, hotels, caterers, culinary schools, bakeries, patisseries, chocolatiers, cruise lines, casinos and specialty food stores.

