The Andersons (NASDAQ:ANDE) Lifted to Strong-Buy at Zacks Investment Research

The Andersons (NASDAQ:ANDE) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $36.00 price objective on the basic materials company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 14.91% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “The Andersons, Inc. is a regional grain merchandiser with diversified businesses in agriculture, plant nutrient formulation and distribution, turf product production, railcar marketing and general merchandise retailing that generate revenues. The company maintains grain and production facilities throughout the Midwest and six retail locations in northern and central Ohio. “

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Seaport Global Securities upgraded shares of The Andersons from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. TheStreet upgraded shares of The Andersons from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, September 20th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn upgraded shares of The Andersons from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.50.

NASDAQ:ANDE traded up $0.33 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $31.33. The stock had a trading volume of 6,320 shares, compared to its average volume of 154,828. The Andersons has a one year low of $18.02 and a one year high of $34.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.32. The company has a market cap of $1.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.24 and a beta of 0.68. The business’s 50 day moving average is $30.28 and its 200-day moving average is $29.69.

The Andersons (NASDAQ:ANDE) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The basic materials company reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.70. The Andersons had a net margin of 0.71% and a return on equity of 6.47%. The firm had revenue of $3.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.42 billion. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Andersons will post 2.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Anne G. Rex sold 3,331 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.96, for a total transaction of $103,127.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 20,897 shares in the company, valued at $646,971.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 7.20% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ANDE. Acuitas Investments LLC raised its position in shares of The Andersons by 3,994.5% in the second quarter. Acuitas Investments LLC now owns 2,747,914 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 2,680,801 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of The Andersons by 4.2% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,213,792 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $159,176,000 after purchasing an additional 210,638 shares during the period. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. raised its position in shares of The Andersons by 659.7% in the first quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. now owns 186,461 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,105,000 after purchasing an additional 161,916 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of The Andersons by 94.0% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 327,791 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $8,975,000 after purchasing an additional 158,792 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of The Andersons by 26.1% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 685,406 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $20,925,000 after purchasing an additional 141,701 shares during the period. 76.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The Andersons, Inc is an agricultural rooted diversified company, which engages in railcar leasing and repair, turf products production, and consumer retailing. It operates through the following business segments: Trade, Ethanol, Plant Nutrient, and Rail. The Trade segment specializes in the movement of physical commodities such as whole grains, grains products, feed ingredients, frac sand, domestic fuel products, and other agricultural commodities.

