TFI International (NYSE:TFII) Trading Up 1.9%

TFI International Inc. (NYSE:TFII) was up 1.9% on Monday . The company traded as high as $112.44 and last traded at $112.28. Approximately 114,358 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 21% from the average daily volume of 145,248 shares. The stock had previously closed at $110.19.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on TFII shares. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on TFI International in a research note on Monday, June 21st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $104.95 target price (up previously from $100.00) on shares of TFI International in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Cowen boosted their target price on TFI International from $112.00 to $119.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $104.95 price target (down previously from $114.00) on shares of TFI International in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised TFI International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $112.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, TFI International presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $119.27.

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $106.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $108.09. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The stock has a market cap of $10.45 billion, a PE ratio of 21.89, a P/E/G ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.53.

TFI International (NYSE:TFII) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The company reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.45. TFI International had a return on equity of 21.43% and a net margin of 9.66%. The firm had revenue of $1.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.62 billion. On average, research analysts predict that TFI International Inc. will post 4.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th were paid a $0.182 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $0.73 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.65%. TFI International’s payout ratio is currently 27.88%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TFII. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its stake in shares of TFI International by 196.6% in the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 16,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,246,000 after buying an additional 11,049 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of TFI International by 16.1% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 32,252 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,473,000 after buying an additional 4,479 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in TFI International by 20.3% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 50,962 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,810,000 after purchasing an additional 8,605 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in TFI International during the 1st quarter valued at $703,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in TFI International by 929.5% during the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 172,654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,927,000 after purchasing an additional 155,883 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.07% of the company’s stock.

About TFI International (NYSE:TFII)

TFI International, Inc engages in the provision of freight transportation and logistics services. It operates through the following segments: Package and Courier, Less-Than-Truckload, Truckload, and Logistics. The Package and Courier segment consists of pickup, transport, and delivery of items across North America.

