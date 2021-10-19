Teradata Co. (NYSE:TDC) Shares Purchased by Allianz Asset Management GmbH

Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its holdings in shares of Teradata Co. (NYSE:TDC) by 13.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,142,919 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 366,364 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH’s holdings in Teradata were worth $157,052,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new position in shares of Teradata during the first quarter worth about $32,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Teradata in the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Teradata in the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Teradata by 78.1% in the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 912 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Teradata in the first quarter valued at approximately $92,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.61% of the company’s stock.

In other Teradata news, Director Timothy C. K. Chou sold 2,728 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.13, for a total transaction of $150,394.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.92% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on TDC. JMP Securities upped their price objective on shares of Teradata from $70.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Teradata from $50.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Teradata from $53.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Teradata from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $55.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Monday, September 20th. Finally, Cowen lifted their price target on Teradata from $43.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $57.00.

Shares of TDC stock opened at $57.83 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $54.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $49.25. The stock has a market cap of $6.31 billion, a PE ratio of 64.98, a P/E/G ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 1.25. Teradata Co. has a 1 year low of $17.99 and a 1 year high of $59.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.15.

Teradata (NYSE:TDC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The technology company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.30. Teradata had a net margin of 5.24% and a return on equity of 41.02%. The business had revenue of $491.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $475.80 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Teradata Co. will post 1.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Teradata Company Profile

Teradata Corp. is the cloud data analytics company. It is built for a multi-cloud reality and solving the data challenges at scale. The company was founded on July 13, 1979 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

