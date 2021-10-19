Tennessee Valley Authority PARRS A 2029 (NYSE:TVE) Short Interest Up 41.2% in September

Tennessee Valley Authority PARRS A 2029 (NYSE:TVE) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,400 shares, a growth of 41.2% from the September 15th total of 1,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 16,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Tennessee Valley Authority PARRS A 2029 stock. Bramshill Investments LLC purchased a new position in Tennessee Valley Authority PARRS A 2029 (NYSE:TVE) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 31,164 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $788,000.

NYSE:TVE opened at $26.50 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $26.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $26.25. Tennessee Valley Authority PARRS A 2029 has a 1-year low of $25.00 and a 1-year high of $27.38.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 1st. Investors of record on Friday, October 29th will be paid a $0.1385 dividend. This represents a $0.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.09%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 28th.

